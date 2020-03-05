Sikkim orders not to issue ILP to foreign nationals in the wake of COVID-19

NET News Desk

In view of the rapid spread of Coronavirus disease COVID-19, the Sikkim Government today ordered not to issue Inner Line Permit from 5th of March, 2020 to any foreign nationals, including nationals from Bhutan and Nathula Pass.

In an order issued to the state’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, it stated- “In view of the rapid spread of Corona Virus, no Inner Line Permit may be issued w.e.f 5 March 2020 to all foreign nationals. This also includes the Nationals of Bhutan. Further, no permits for Nathula may be issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department with immediate effect,” an order stated.

The order came as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Coronavirus.

As per latest reports in India one more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran.

Earlier on Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “there is no need to panic” and advised the public that the government is “working together” to stop the virus from spreading further.

Modi on Wednesday said he would not attend next week’s Holi celebrations -because of advice from experts to avoid mass gatherings. Holi festivities at the presidential palace were also canceled.