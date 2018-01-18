Sikkim Organic Day Celebration Begins

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and Acharya Bal Krishna of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited jointly inaugurated the Sikkim Organic Day Celebration at Saramsa Garden in Ranipool on Wednesday. Around 300 farmers from different parts of the State were present at the inaugural programme held at the Convention Centre.

Addressing the gathering, Acharya Bal Krishna lauded the efforts of the Government of Sikkim under the leadership of Chamling in making Sikkim the first Organic Farming State of the country. He stated that Sikkim is ahead of all other States for its unique distinction of being an Organic Farming State. This has helped in cleansing the land and the environment of the State and the country.

Highlighting the benefits of Organic Farming, Krishna offered to buy the surplus organic produce of the State at suitable prices. He stated that Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd is ready to lend technical support in areas like cattle feed and cultivation of medicinal plants. Bal Krishna also expressed his appreciation from the unique products on display at the exhibition.

Chief Minister Chamling thanked Acharya Bal Krishna for visiting Sikkim and for his valuable message to the people, especially the farming community. He drew the attention of the farmers to the second phase of organic mission initiated by the Government with production as the main focus, complimented by value addition, packaging, marketing, exporting and realizing self-sustenance in vegetable production all the year round.

He called for the people of Sikkim to exercise social policing, responsibility and accountability to sustain the organic mission. He also laid emphasis on upscaling preparation of organic manure such as vermi-culture and green manure. Likewise, he called for increasing the population of cattle for propagation of dairy farming in the State. He directed the concerned Department to create a Seed Bank on priority.

Speaking on the enormous demand of Organic Produce globally, the Chief Minister called for more people to embrace agriculture which is a life saving profession. He further suggested for cultivating multiple crops at least thrice a year. He further stated that farmers should now start practicing polyculture and parmaculture for overall improvement of soil health.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Government is planning to provide subsidy to farmers for transporting their produce to the nearest market. Further, he shared the establishment of Kisan Bazar in prominent markets in the State which would then be established in all other markets of the State. He also announced that the Government will establish sale outlets on road side and directed the panchayats to coordinate.