Thu, 25 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Sikkim Organic Produces to Reach Market in Govt Vehicles

January 25
10:40 2018
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling said the state government would provide a vehicle in each Assembly constituency for bringing fresh organic produces to the market.

The state government’s decision is apparently aimed at mitigating shortage of vegetables and fruits in the market in future, as supply of non-organic produces from outside Sikkim will be banned from April 1, 2018.

Opposition parties have raised concerns over the likely shortage and its effect on the prices of the agricultural products.

The system of government vehicles bringing organic produces to markets would help Sikkim become a self-sufficient and self reliant state in agriculture and horticulture sectors, Chamling said at a programme in Yangang in South Sikkim.

The chief minister also called upon the farmers to diligently practise mixed farming.

-PTI

