Sikkim Panchayat Elections will be Held on 3rd November

Sikkim State Election Commission on Saturday declared the date for the upcoming Panchayat Election.

In a function organized at Janta Bhawan in Gangtok, State Election Commissioner Nima L Yethenpa announced that the General Elections of all Zilla Panchayats and Gram Panchayat wards of Sikkim will be held on 3rd of November 2017, under the rule 14 of Sikkim Panchayat (Conduct of Election) rules 1997.

Talking to the media, Yethenpa also informed that the model code of conduct will come into force from 3rd of October 2017 till the completion of Election, counting of votes will be held on 5th of November 2017 and completion of Election process is on 8th of November 2017.

Further she informed that last date of filing nomination by the candidate are 10/10/2017, the scrutiny of nominations will take place on 11/10/2017 and last date for withdrawal of candidature by a candidate is on 13/10/2017.

The nomination papers will be received by the Panchayat Returning officers/ Concerned District Collectors in the respective district headquarters. She also added that the election will be conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The details of the total number of Zilla Panchayats/ Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Wards are as follows:

Total number of Zilla Panchayats: 113

Total Number of Gram Panchayats Units: 183

Total Number of Gram Panchayat Wards: 1040

Election Observers will be appointed for each district to oversee and ensure that the election process is conducted smoothly, the Commissioner informed.