Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum’s ‘Gangtok Chalo’ Protest Continues

Starting on January 20 and after covering a distance of about 123 km, protesters reached the state capital on Wednesday evening and staged a ‘dharna’ at Titanic Park.

However, the protesters were told to disperse by the police as they did not have any prior permission to stage the protest. SPYF members, however, refused to talk until their demands were met. The forum alleged that the government did not even fulfill 50% of the requirements of the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). The forum has been demanding the implementation of IPHS standards at the Gyalshing hospital.

During a similar protest undertaken by the forum in July last year, the government officials had assured in writing that 90% of their demands would be fulfilled. However, SPYF members stated that despite the written assurance from the state health minister to fulfill their demands, nothing has been done till date.

Source: EAST MOJO