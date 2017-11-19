Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 19 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

'Sikkim Run – for Better Tomorrow' to be Held on 10th December

‘Sikkim Run – for Better Tomorrow’ to be Held on 10th December
November 19
13:10 2017
Popular marathon mega event, ‘Sikkim Run – for better tomorrow’ is scheduled to be held on 10th December 2017 under the banner of ZEST, a Gangtok based Non Governmental Organization.

Sikkim Minister for Health, IPR Arjun Kumar Ghatani, who is also the Chief Patron of ZEST, chaired a coordination meeting at the conference hall of Sports and Youth Affairs Department at Paljor Stadium on Saturday.

During the meeting, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs SD Dhakal was unanimously elected as the Chief Programme Coordinator of 4th Sikkim Run Organizing Committee. Further, he coordinated entire discussion of the house which was focused on finalisation of running route, logistic support, hospitality management, sponsorship, Cultural programme and other technical aspects of the event.

Minister Ghatani wholeheartedly applauded the noble initiatives taken up by the ZEST to channelise youths towards positive activities. He articulated utmost dedication of the state govt. towards environmental protection and marked the Himalayan state of Sikkim as the best place to organize events like Marathon. He also advised gathering to display theme based educative banners and other advertisement to generate massive awareness on various subjects. Ghatani also urged everyone to shoulder assigned responsibilities collectively to make the event a grand success.

Earlier, Special Secretary Tourism CP Dhakal appreciated the initiative taken up by ZEST and anticipated enhancement of quality tourism by conducting such kind of event. Marathon Man of Sikkim, Amar Subba also shared his experiences and gave technical inputs to accomplish the event.

The event will have four categories of Marathon which will include Half Marathon of 21 KM for the age group of 18 to 45 yrs , Great Run of 10KM for 14 to 18 years, Run for Cause for 18 years and above (5 KM) and Veterans Run of 10 KM for the interested people above 45 years of age.

Amar Subba, Marathon Man of Sikkim, Sikkim Run
