Thu, 24 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim School Nominated for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

Sikkim School Nominated for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar
August 24
12:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sonam Choda Lepcha Memorial Secondary School at Lingdong, Upper Dzongu in North Sikkim has been nominated for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2016-17 at the National Level.

The award will be stated on 1st September 2017 from Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javedkar in New Delhi.

During the evaluation the school scored 82% in best and excellent practices in sanitation and hygiene being carried routinely throughout day in the school and undertaking significant steps towards fulfilling the mandate of Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign.

The final field validation report was done by two officials from NEERAM team, MHRD Delhi in collaboration with UNICEF on 28th of May 2017.

Tags
Sonam Choda Lepcha Memorial Secondary SchoolSwachh Vidyalaya Puraskar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.