Sikkim School Nominated for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

Sonam Choda Lepcha Memorial Secondary School at Lingdong, Upper Dzongu in North Sikkim has been nominated for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2016-17 at the National Level.

The award will be stated on 1st September 2017 from Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javedkar in New Delhi.

During the evaluation the school scored 82% in best and excellent practices in sanitation and hygiene being carried routinely throughout day in the school and undertaking significant steps towards fulfilling the mandate of Swachh Vidyalaya Campaign.

The final field validation report was done by two officials from NEERAM team, MHRD Delhi in collaboration with UNICEF on 28th of May 2017.