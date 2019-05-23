Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 23 May 2019

Northeast Today

Sikkim: SDF, SKM Locked in Close Fight

Sikkim: SDF, SKM Locked in Close Fight
May 23
12:49 2019
NET Bureau

Elections for 32 Assembly constituencies and the lone parliamentary seat of Sikkim was held on April 11. The bigger question in this election is if Pawan Kumar Chmaling will retain his record of being the longest serving chief minister of any State.

The main opposition party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), is part of the BJP’s North East Development Alliance (NEDA). But the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and footballer-turned-politician Baichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party (HSM) haven’t formed an alliance with any national party.

SDF, SKM locked in close fight

With trends of only seven out of 32 seats available, Sikkim is witnessing a close fight between the ruling SDF and the Opposition SKM with the latter leading in 4 seats. The SDF is leading in 3.

Sikkim Result Status
 Status Known For 7 out of 32 Constituencies
PartyWonLeadingTotal
Sikkim Democratic Front033
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha044
Total077

 

 

Source: The Hindu

