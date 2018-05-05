Sikkim Sets an Example for Judicious Use of Bio-Diversity: CM

The Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Changing has said that his state has set an example for judicious use of its bio-diversity for sustainable development.

Sikkim has only over 12 per cent of the state’s area under cultivation, but the state has been able to provide livelihood to 64 per cent of its population by maintaining high agro-genetic diversity, Chamling said in Gangtok on Friday.

He was speaking at an international conference on biodiversity and sustainable development goals with the theme ‘Sustainable Livelihood and Protecting the Planet’.

“We have consciously undertaken measures for judicious use of bio-diversity to create congenial environment for sustainable development. We may be small in geographical area, but we have given high priority to maintaining rich bio-diversity, designing specific schemes to create payments and incentives for eco-system services” he said.

Sikkim has achieved adequate yield of agricultural and horticultural produces to meet domestic demand by fully practising organic farming, he said. He said that protection of its forest was a priority of his government.

The state government has laid down Sikkim Forest Tree (Amity & Reverence) Rules, 2017, wherein, any person can adopt a tree as his/her ‘mith’ or friend inspiring the people to adopt any tree as life-long companion. “I am a tree lover too and have adopted Rhododendron, the state tree as my mith,” he said.

-PTI