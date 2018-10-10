Sikkim Shortlisted for World Future Council Award in Rome

NET Bureau

Sikkim has been shortlisted as finalist for the World Future Council Award which would be presented in Rome later this month, Director COLABORA, Germany, Bernward Geier informed at a seminar on ‘Ëxploring the Opportunities and Identification of Areas of Co-operation in Organic Dairy Development in the State’ held at Krishi Bhavan in Tadong on Monday. This award is the highest recognition in the organic world.

Former agriculture minister of Germany Rebate Kuenast shared her experiences in the pratice of organic farming. She suggested that a policy of quality production rather than mass production be followed.

Principal Director Horticulture and Cash Crops Development Department Dr K Bhandari, while addressing the seminar, said that the state was progressing well in an organic way not only in the agriculture sector but in the dairy sector as well.

He suggested that an on-going training and exchange programme should be introduced for further development of organic sector in the State.

Barbara Scheitz from Molkerei Andech, Germany, an expert in organic dairy farming in her power point presentation elaborated on the organic methods she has been practicing in her dairy farm. Additional Director Animal Husbandry Department Dr BM Chhetri spoke on the initiatives the departments had taken in adopting organic practices.

SOURCE: The Echo Of India