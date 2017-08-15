Tue, 15 Aug 2017

Sikkim standoff: Chinese Official in Nepal, Doklam Issue with India on Agenda

Sikkim standoff: Chinese Official in Nepal, Doklam Issue with India on Agenda
August 15
15:17 2017
With tension still high in the backdrop of Sikkim standoff between India and China over the Doklam issue, Chinese vice premier Wang Yang arrived in Kathmandu on a three-day visit to Nepal on Monday. Heading a 21-member delegation, Wang is likely to take Nepal into its confidence on the issue of the standoff, an official said. Wang Yang was the chief guest at the 70th Independence Day celebration in Pakistan from where he flew down to Nepal for his official visit.

Sources reveal that China is willing to take Nepal into its confidence so that the country maintains a neutral stance in case tensions between both the giant countries escalates. Earlier, Nepal Deputy Prime Minister K B Mahara had said that the country wanted to remain neutral to the brewing hostilities between the countries and added that Nepal was in favour of resolving the crisis between India and China through favourable dialogue.

Yang during his visit is going to meet the President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and other officials. He will also be inaugurating the new nine-storey Royal Palace which had been destroyed during the 2015 earthquake in Nepal. China had committed to rebuild this landmark after it had been destroyed by the quake.

