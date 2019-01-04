Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 04 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Sikkim Tableau Selected For Republic Day Tableaux Parade 2019

Sikkim Tableau Selected For Republic Day Tableaux Parade 2019
January 04
12:33 2019
NET Bureau

The Sikkim tableau has been selected for participation in the 70th Republic Day tableaux parade 2019 to be held at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26.

According to information, the tableau has been selected for participation based on Mahatma Gandhi. 

The selection of tableaus for the Republic Day tableaux parade is a long process which involves various stages of elimination.

An expert committee is formed for selecting the tableaus of the participating States.

After selection, the Union Ministry of Defence may ask for various kind of modifications, if necessary.

For the Republic Day tableaux parade 2019, only 14 tableaus of 14 States have been selected out of 32 participating States.

From the Northeastern region, tableaus of only Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim have been selected.

 

Source: Sikkim Chronicle

Image Source: Sikkim Chronicle

