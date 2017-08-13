Sikkim Teacher Invited to Attend ‘At Home’ Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rajesh Thapa, Headmaster of Lingchom Senior Secondary School in West Sikkim has been invited to attend the prestigious ‘At Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, in the evening of 15 August 2017.

This is a customary function of the President’s house, where all dignitaries including the Prime Minister and his team are invited.

Achievers of the nation and people who have made a mark in different fields are also invited to the party.

Rajesh Thapa and his school, had been recognised as one of the four sanitation champions, who had carried forward the Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharat Mission, as their own mission. Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation had honoured the four champions last year.