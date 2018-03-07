Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Sikkim to Ban Supply of Non-Organic Produces from Outside: CM

March 07
19:13 2018
The Sikkim government will issue an executive order to ban supply of non-organic produces from outside from March 31, Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling said on Wednesday.

“We have decided to ban supply of non-organic produces from outside the state with effect from March 31 and it will be done through an executive order,” Chamling informed the Assembly.

The ban on non-organic produces will not only empower the farmers of Sikkim in a big way, but will also set an example to other states to emulate organic path to livelihood, the chief minister said. Sikkim was declared as the country’s first organic state two years ago.

“By promoting cultivation and consumption of organic produces, our people will be contributing to steps to reverse the impact of global warming and climate change in a symbolic manner,” Chamling said.

He urged the civil society and the opposition parties to shed negativism and back the state government’s decision to ban supply of non-organic produces from outside. The chief minister’s announcement comes over a month after the state government had withdrawn a bill proposing to ban the supply of livestock, non-organic vegetables and other produces in Sikkim from outside with effect from March 31, 2018.

The Horticulture and Cash Crop Development Department Minister Somnath Poudyal had cited technical problems behind withdrawal of the bill in January. Later, the motion on the governor’s speech was passed unanimously.

-PTI

