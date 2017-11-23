Sikkim to Ban Vegetables Import from Outside the State from 31st March

State level Panchayat Sammelan for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies was held at Manan Kendra on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling congratulated all the newly elected representatives in the recently held Panchayat elections and wished them progress and fruitfulness for the next five years.

He said that panchayats were the vanguard of the people at the grass root level and thus implementation of all the state policies have to start from them. Dedication, hard work, focus, truthfulness were the foundations that they had to build their path on and he said that we should all pledge in working towards the benefit of the state.

The Chief Minister also made a strong call against the politics of caste, religion and stated that the state has always been a secular one and we should never resort to religious card being played which will divide the Sikkimese people. He elaborated by justifying that the state government had built over 150 church, 300 temples, 200 monastries etc till date and that we must continue to live in peace and harmony.

The Chief Minister also announced complete ban on import of vegetables from outside the state from 31st March 2018. He said that Sikkim should be self-sufficient in food grains by 2020 along with being self-sufficient in dairy, poultry and meat by 2020. Chamling also reiterated the state government’s mission of making Sikkim Poverty free state by 2020 and Kutcha House free as well by 2020.

He reminded the newly elected Panchayats about their roles and responsibilities adding that they must choose beneficiaries on a need basis. Stressing on the fact that the State Government had ensured for women empowerment through 50% women’s reservation with 90% and 95% women heading the Gram Panchayats and Zilla Panchayats respectively, he called on all the women representatives to work harder and better.

Talking about the success of Panchayati Raj in the state, the Chief Minister said that Sikkim as a brand has become famous not just in the country but throughout the world and it is considered 1st in Panchayati Raj in the whole of North East and 2nd throughout India, only coming a close second to Kerala. He said that agriculture needs to be revived in the state and also announced that the second phase of Organic Mission is due to start which would focus on productivity, cultivation and sustainability. Terming Organic farming as life saving, he ascertained that Panchayats are the true ambassadors of organic farming and no agricultural land should be left fallow. This would also be a pre-requisite for availing government’s grants which would help in more people turning towards farming.

The Chief Minister also said that GPKs should be well stocked with books and display boards should properly highlight notices and important announcements of the state government. He said that every Panchayat should work towards creating revenue and work towards making people of their respective place self sufficient. At the end he appealed to all the public representatives to work with utmost dedication, devotion and sincerity.