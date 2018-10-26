Sikkim to Host North East States Youth Conclave

NET Bureau

Sikkim is all set to host North East States Youth Conclave 2018, which is being regarded as one of the biggest youth summits of the northeastern region.

The conclave that begins on October 28, will conclude on October 30.

This three-day youth summit is to witness the participation of around 500 youths within the age group of 15 to 29 years and youth from all north-eastern states are expected to participate in the conclave.

The youth conclave is to be held in Gangtok and is being organised by the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports,Government of India.

The best part of this youth conclave is that the northeastern youths get a strong and much-needed platform to get united, to know each other and to build strong brotherhood bonds. Such youth conclaves are like the door to build a strong unity in the region’s youths and people and this step by the government is timely and commendable.

SD Dhakal, the Secretary to Sports & Youth Affairs Department, while addressing the media in a press conference on Tuesday, stated that this youth conclave aims at amalgamating the youths of Northeastern region and to further strengthening their unity and brotherhood.

Dhakal also added that this will also work as a platform for the youths along with their states to exchange the cultural and traditional heritage. This conclave is going to be a good platform for learning more about arts, craft, culture, tradition, system, music and other details of other states. As north-east India is a culturally and traditionally rich zone, there will be a lot for each of the states to learn from their neighbouring states.

As a part of the conclave, there will be a series of activities for participants in competitive and non-competitive categories and all those activities will be held at MG Marg, Manan Kendra and Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School. Among the competitive events, there will be folk dance and song, quiz and painting competitions.

On the other hand, in the non-competitive events, there will be cultural presentations. Some of the best highlights of the event include motivational talks and friendship bond for participants.

Of the 500 youths to participate in the conclave, 200 will be from Sikkim only as all four districts of the host state will take part in the conclave. In addition, around 270 participants from other north-eastern states will be attending the event.

SOURCE: The Sentinel