Tue, 27 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Sikkim urges Centre to withdraw notification opening up peaks

August 27
14:05 2019
NET Bureau

The Sikkim government has urged the Centre to withdraw its notification which opened up 24 peaks of the state to mountaineers, a top official said.

The Centre has recently allowed mountaineering and trekking in 137 peaks across the country, including 24 peaks in Sikkim, in a bid to boost tourism.

The state government has sent a letter to the Centre stating that the opening up of the peaks in Sikkim to mountaineers is a “matter of grave concern” for the state and sought immediate withdrawal of the notification, Chief Secretary Alok Kumar Shrivastava said on Monday.

During a meeting with Ecclesiastical Department Minister Sonam Lama and home and tourism secretaries, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said he, along with Lama, will follow up the matter with the Union Home Minister in view of the sensitivity of locals towards the mountains, an Information and Public Relations Department release said.

Several peaks in Sikkim are revered by local residents as sacred.

While Chief Minister Tamang and his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling have criticized the move and have urged the Centre to withdraw the notification, former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who is from the state, has taken up the matter with Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Meanwhile, Sikkim chief secretary AK Shrivastava, during a workshop in Kolkata, said state governments need to be consulted on economic activities before national policies are framed on sectors such as tourism that involve local sentiments around mountain peaks and forests.

Source: India Today

Entertainment

