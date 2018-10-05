Sikkim Welcomes First Commercial Flight With Water Cannon Salute

NET Bureau

Sikkim became the latest addition to India’s aviation map on Thursday as SpiceJet operated the first direct commercial flight to the Pakyong airport from Kolkata, the airline said in a statement.

“The airline will operate direct flights on the Kolkata-Pakyong-Kolkata route daily under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN,” further added the statement.

A Sikkim government statement issued to the media said, “SpiceJet’s Bombardier Q400 aircraft carrying 74 people from Kolkota landed at the Pakyong Greenfield Airport on Thursday.”

“A new avenue for transport has been opened up for the common man. This means travel and commuting for the people in Sikkim will not only be less time consuming but convenient as well,” Sikim Transport Minister D T Lepcha said after the flight landed at Pakyong.

Sikkim Chief Secretary AK Srivastava said, “I believe, tourism will accelerate the economic development leading to broadening of outlook and supplying surplus scope for reselling and re-branding tourism.”

The seventy minute flight on the Bombardier Dash-8 Q400 aircraft passed calmly with passengers often caring their neck to look at the changing landscapes below. After a smooth landing at 1.30 pm, the flight was greeted with a water salute by two fire tenders positioned on either side of the taxi track. All the 78 passengers had a sense of wonder in their eyes as they alighted from the aircraft and looked around at the airport nestled at 4,590ft atop a hill. At the terminal, they were greeted with traditional scarfs called ‘khada’.



The flight brings in great news for the tourists from Kolkata as it will reduce travel time by at least four-and-a-half hours as passengers will reach Gangtok in an hour from the airport instead a five-hour road journey from Bagdogra.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Pakyong Airport on September 24 last and dedicated Sikkim’s first airport to the nation and said that previous governments had worked at a slow pace. He had also said that his government was committed to making the North East an “engine of India’s growth story”.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, who was also present during the inauguration, said that the dream of the people of Sikkim to have an airport of their own has now come true.

