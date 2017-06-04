Sikkim Will Achieve 100 Percent Literacy by the End of 2018: CM

Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel called on Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on Saturday at his official residence at Mintokgang.

The Union Minister shared that this was his first visit to the State and he was very impressed with the unique features such as cleanliness, flow of tourists, ‘no horn’, safety of women and the pedestrian walkway along M.G. Marg. He added that the good practices of the State should be given more publicity at the National level, so that other states can learn from Sikkim. The Minister also commended the all round development achieved by the State under the leadership of the dynamic Chief Minister.

Pawan Chamling thanked the Union Minister for his visit to Sikkim. He informed the Minister about Sikkim being a peaceful state in spite of being a border state. He shared that there is no insurgency and the people of Sikkim are emotionally integrated with the Nation. He also informed that the State will achieve 100% literacy by the end of 2018. He also apprised the Minister about the sanitation and pollution-free status of Sikkim.

On being asked about the development on the sports front, the Chief Minister informed that the State Government has laid great impetus on the development of sports in the form of infrastructure development and incentives to sports persons. He added that along with football, sports like Archery, Taekwondo, Boxing and Badminton are being given highest priority in the State.