Sikkim Woman Raped in Visakhapatnam in Front of Her Children

July 06
16:20 2017
Gajuwaka Police on Wednesday, registered a complaint against four men accused of raping a 35-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam on June 3 last in front of her children.

Sources from the Gajuwaka police station informed that the complaint was registered only after the woman and her husband approached the police and on Wednesday, weeks after the incident of rape took place.

“On June 3 last, four men including a minor entered the woman’s house Bhanojithota in Gajuwaka locality while she was alone with her two children. They ransacked the house and found Rs 650. During this time, two men of the gang of four raped the woman in front of her children and left the house threatening her with dire consequences and forced her not to go to the police. The couple on Wednesday, however, broke the silence and reported the incident to us,” said inspector Raju of Gajuwaka police station.

The police have booked cases under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Though police say they are still searching for the accused, sources said they have already been picked up from various places. Sources said the four are ex-offenders and were involved in a number of property offences in the past.

