Sikkimese Film ‘Pahuna’ Premieres at Toronto Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra’s Sikkimese production, “Pahuna: The Little Visitors” earned a round of applause after its screening at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“Pahuna” (“The Little Visitors”) revolves around three Nepali children who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists agitation in Nepal and flee to Sikkim. The film has been directed by Paakhi Tyrewala.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video from the screening and said she is proud of the movie and the director for not giving up the idea to make this film. “Never be ok with hearing the word no… Because there will always be someone who will say ‘yes’. I’m very proud of my first time ‘female’ director @paakhi for having the courage to not give up, when people didn’t believe this film could be made,” Priyanka wrote.

“Bravo for wanting to tell a beautiful story that may not be what people consider mainstream… But today had a world premiere on an international platform at @tiff_net, with an applause that resonated for a very long time. Tonight an audience watched this film for the first time outside of our offices at @purplepebblepictures, and told us how proud they were that a story like this was told.”

The actor also thanked her mother, Madhu Chopra, and TIFF’s artistic director Cameron Bailey for giving her an opportunity to share this “small film and a big message with a world audience… One about children’s rights, the refugee crisis, religious conversion”.

“My heart swells at the thought of people standing up and applauding our effort. This is the reason I wanted to be a filmmaker. Major feels,” she concluded.

