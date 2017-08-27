Sikkimese Film ‘Pahuna’ to be Screened at Toronto Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra’s maiden Sikkimese production, “Pahuna”, is all set to be screened at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

The 35-year-old actor said that the Paakhi Tyrewala- directed movie is the fifth film they have supported through their production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and they cannot wait to share the story with the world.

“It is a very proud moment for me, my mother Dr Madhu Chopra and the entire team at Purple Pebble Pictures. This is only our fifth production and to have it chosen to be screened at TIFF is an honour.”

“As a producer, my goal is to be able to bring great stories to life and to give new talent the right kind of platforms to launch their dreams,” Chopra said in a statement.

“Pahuna” (“The Little Visitors”) revolves around three Nepali children who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists agitation in Nepal and flee to Sikkim.

The film will be showcased on September 7, the opening day of the 42nd edition of the fest. The first look of “Pahuna” was revealed at this years Cannes Film Festival. TIFF runs through September 17.

