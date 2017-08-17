Sikkim’s Major Bishal Singh Thapa Conferred Gallantry Award

Six months after the news of Major Bishal Singh Thapa being critically wounded during an intense firefight with the foreign militants in Kashmir, arrives confirmation that the son of Sikkim has been approved for the Sena Medal (Gallantry) award by the President of India on the occassion of Independence Day 2017.

Major Bishal Singh Thapa is the son of Mrs & Mr. DM Thapa of Namchi, South Sikkim and an alumnus of Namchi Public School and St. Xavier’s School, Pakyong.

He was inducted into the Army in 2007 and received his training at the Officer’s Training Academy, Chennai. There he was adjudged the best boxer cadet and awarded ‘Blue’ in boxing, awarded merit card in football and also received the Madras Regiment Silver Medal for Cadet Best In Sports.

After passing out, he was commissioned into the 12th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment and began his career in the counter-insurgency hot bed of Assam. After a brief instructional tenure in the Kumaon and Naga Regimantal Training Centre, he volunteered to join the Rashtriya Rifles and was posted to the 13 Rashtriya Rifles (Kumaon) in April 2015. Since then, he has been engaged in the troubled Bandipora District of Kashmir. The officer has lead his team through numerous succesful operations leading into elimination of eight hardcore foreign terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba Tanzeem during his tenure.

On 14th February 2017 Maj Thapa while leading his team from the front was critically wounded during an intense gunbattle with the terrorists and was later evacuated to 92 Army Base Hospital in Srinagar. The officer has recovered and has joined his unit in the valley.

He will be receiving the Sena Medal from the President of India in a formal award ceremony, the date of which is yet to be announced.