Tue, 03 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

Sikkim’s Pemayangtse Monastery Felicitated on Gandhi Jayanti

October 03
13:27 2017
The Swachh Bharat Mission completed three years on 2nd October this year. Commemorating the 3rd anniversary, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) observed the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ activities that lasted a fortnight w.e.f. 15th September to 2nd October.

In one of the national level competitions, an award in the category of “Zerowaste Religious Institutions” was awarded to Sangchen Pemayangtse Monastery of Sikkim for its extraordinary initiatives on achieving a zerowaste complex.

For this competition, the Urban Development & Housing Department had nominated the Sangchen Pemayangtse Monastery in West Sikkim under the relevant category. With the intervention of the state Sanitation Mission on Swachh Bharat, the monastery took up Zero Waste initiatives including cleanliness drives, source segregation of waste, ban on disposables, ban on packaged offerings, ban on packaged drinking water, and use of eco-friendlier alternatives.

Under stiff competition from other religious institutions across the country, Sangchen Pemayangtse Monastery was the only religious institution to be awarded in this category. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday and was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ven. Khempo Wangyal Dorji and Pema Rinzing who represented the monastery, received the award from the hands of the Union Minister of State(I/C), Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Such awards at the national level not only encourages the stakeholders to perform better but also motivates other institutions to embrace zerowaste.

