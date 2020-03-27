Silver Screen Divas from Northeast

Northeast India has always been producing sundry talents in almost every possible field. If we talk about the entertainment industry, our local artists have been able to carve a niche for themselves in the world of cinema. Let’s checkout some talented beauties from Northeast who dazzled on the silver screen.

Dipannita Sharma

Whether it’s the runways, movies, TV shows, web series, music videos or even endorsements-Dipannita Sharma has done and dusted everything in her career so far. This Assamese beauty from the industrial town of Duliajan caught the eyes of the beholders when she made her way to the final five of the Miss India contest 1995 and won the Miss Photogenic tag. Since then, there was no turning back for Dipannita. She was undoubtedly one of the most popular models of the 90s. She was also the worldwide face for a leading watch and jewellery brand for five years. Apart from being a beauty, Dipannita doesn’t take a backseat when it comes to raising her voice when necessary. Some time she raised question against a top politician’s comment of Diana Hayden’s winning the crown. She said, “It’s quite appalling that such a statement has been made by a respected leader of our country. Every Indian woman is beautiful and anyone who has won the title of Miss World or Miss Universe from India has represented our country in the truest sense. Each one of them deserved the title which is why they won it in the first place.”She was last seen in the silver screen with biggies like Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the movie War.

Kendy Zirdo



The maiden silver screen journey for Kendy Zirdo has been quite a linguistical roller coaster ride with lots of adventures. Kendy belongs to the Galo community of Arunachal and hails from Basar district. She got a call for a Malayalam movie and there she was as the lead the movie Kunjappan Version 5.25. Language was the most challenging part for Kendy who chose a totally different career from her parents and sisters. Originally hailing from Arunachal. Kendy had to play the role of a Japanese girl in a Malayalam movie which was partly shot at Russia. Hence, indeed a linguistical roller coaster ride! Her role in the movie was highly appreciated.

Lin Liashram

Top notch model from Manipur, Lin Liashram has showcased herself in the international level. She is a model, an actress and also an entrepreneur. She made her silver screen appearance in Shahrukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om and played a promising role in the movie Mary Kom. Not many know that While she was in school, her father encouraged her to enter sports. She represented the state at the All India National Archery Championship in Rajasthan and she was the first Manipuri to get selected for the Tata Archery Academy. Her recent project is her role the Bollywood comedy Axone alongside stellar like Sayani Gupta and Vinay Pathak. The movie has been screened at many prestigious film festivals but is yet to hit the theatres.

Geetanjali Thapa

National Film Award winning actress Geetanjali Thapa has set a bar of excellence that is difficult to surpass. Hailing from Sikkim, Thapa started off as a professional model and won the title Mega Miss Northeast in 2007. She made her debut her with the movie Tina ki Chaabi. Perhaps the first and only National Film Award winning actress from Sikkim, Thapa gave a spectacular performance as Kamala in the movie Liar’s Dice. What makes Thapa different from other actresses is her portrayal of realistic performance which at times is very difficult to achieve. Geetanjali Thapa is the perfect local combo of glam and talent. She was superlative and ideally casted as the character of Minnie Basu in the movie Bisocopewala alongside Danny Dengzonpa