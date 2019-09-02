Singh kicks off Poshan Tyohaar

NET Bureau

Organized by the W&CD department a launching platform with the theme “Har Ghar Poshan Tyohar” for the celebration of the month-long “Poshan Tyohaar” was kicked off on sunday by the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh amidst huge gathering at the Mirbuk Community Hall, Pasighat. It was also a day which celebrated the traditional cultivation season with children and parents attending in their traditional best along with officers, villagers, and representatives from the youth clubs.

The function began with the lighting of the Poshan Diya by Dr. Kinny Singh. She administered the Poshan oath and informed that the Poshan Abhiyaan was the Prime Minister’s overarching scheme for holistic nourishment and an important mission for improving the nutritional status of intended target groups of Pregnant and lactating women and children of 0-6 yrs. The DC appealed the gathering to work together towards achieving the targeted goals.

Earlier in her keynote address, Deputy Director (ICDS) W&CD, PE Angu threw lights on Poshan Abhiyaan. According to Angu, it was a set target for the prevention and reduction of disorders caused by malnutrition by 2022 and also the importance of spreading the awareness for the wholesome care and good nutrition for the first 1000 crucial days of 0-6 yrs children and pregnant mothers.

The RBSK team from the medical department distributed IFA tablets to mothers and adolescent girls and deworming tablets to the children to attend to the health aspect of children and mothers attending the event.

Cultural program was presented by the adolescent girls and children from the peripheral villages and prizes were given away to the participating children by the DC. Among others, DDSE J. Yirang was also present on the occasion.