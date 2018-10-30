Singing Competition Concludes in Arunachal Pradesh

NET Bureau

The grand finale of Mega singing hunt Mon ser-gyelling( The golden voice of monyul in Modern Song) and Mon Rig-zhung Ser-gyelling( The golden voice of Monyul in the Folk song) 2018 season -03 under the banner Film Federation of Monyul was conducted on Monday.

Thousands of audience gathered at Men-tsem-tse ground to witness the event, this event was started on 16th of September 2018 and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu who is also the chief Patron of Film federation of Monyul.

This event was initiated back in 2010 by Pema Khandu when he was not in politics, his concern for preservation of folk songs and to attract the youths towards rich traditional songs made him initiate this mega singing hunt, and till so far this platform has produced many local talents in the field of singing, one among those is Thupten Tsering who recently gave programmes in European countries, this event is being conducted after every three years first was in 2010 and the second in 2013.

A Book on Monpa folk songs written both in Bhoti and English by Thutan Tashi Shastri and sponsored by HMLA Tawang Shri Tsering Tashi was also released by the chief minister on this day, in presence of HMLA Lungla Shri Jambey Tashi, HMLA Tawang Shri Tsering Tashi,DC Tawang, Shri Sang Phuntsok, President Monpa Mimang tsokpa Rinchin Dorjee and other galaxy of intellectuals of the society.

The title of Mon Ser-Gyelling 2018 with prize money of Rupees Eight lakhs was won by Shri Dorjee Wangchu of Namtsering Village under Lungla, whereas the title of Mon Rig-Zhung Ser-Gyelling with prize money of Rupees Five lakhs was won by Shri Pema Tashi of Thikshi Village under Zemithang circle.

The other prizes were 1st runners-up in Mon Ser-Gyelling carried a prize money of Rupees Four lakhs won by Shri Lobsang Delek from Jang, and the second runners with prize money of Rupees two lakh was won by Shri Sangey Norbu from lish village under Dirang. The first runners-up for mon Rig-Zhung ser-gyelling carried a prize money of Rupees Three lakhs won by Shri Jambey Thutan from seru village whereas the third place was bagged by aGenden Namgey from Shakti village of Lungla area.

The prize money of this talent show since the beginning is being sponsored by Shri Pema Khandu and his family. This was stated in an official release.