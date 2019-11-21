Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 21 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Single window system will attract more international filmmakers to India: Javadekar

Single window system will attract more international filmmakers to India: Javadekar
November 21
14:26 2019
NET Bureau

The Golden Jubilee edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began at Panaji in Goa last evening in the presence of galaxy of stars from the Indian and world film industry.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the mega event. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Javadekar said, the government has opened a single window through which all the permissions required to shoot a film in the country will be granted.

The Minister said, the single window system introduced by the government will attract more international filmmakers to shoot their films in India. He said, the initiative will benefit Goa, Leh-Ladakh and Andaman-Nicobar as well.

At the event, renowned Super star Rajinikanth was bestowed with the Icon of the Jubilee Award at the hands of the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in the presence of Mega star Amitabh Bachchan. Renowned French film actor Isabelle Huppert was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

The Golden Peacock Retrospective section will showcase eight movies from eight different countries from today. AIR correspondent reports that ‘Gamperaliya’, At Five in the Afternoon, Moner Manush, Leviathan – are among the best films in the International competition section at IFFI over the past 49 years.

These are the films which won the Golden Peacock Awards in the previous years. Introduced in its 3rd edition, Golden Peacock is the most prestigious award by IFFI for the best film in the international competition section. Sri Lankan film ‘Gamperaliya’ was awarded for the very first time in 1965 for it’s style and content.

The Golden Peacock Retrospective will open with ‘Gamperaliya’ directed by Lester James Peries. ‘At Five in the Afternoon’, directed by Samira Makhmalbaf is a drama telling the story of a girl’s pursuit for education in post Taliban Afghanistan. ‘Moner Manush’ by Goutam Ghose has Bangla film Star Prosenjit who will also make an appearance at IFFI. He stars as a Baul singer in the film. Respect, Remembrance, Review is the hallmark of this section.

GoaIFFIUnion Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar
