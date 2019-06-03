Sinister Violence: The Metal Kings

Marvi Muskan

INTRODUCTION

While many traditional music bands are growing day by day Sinister Violence is a Blackened Death Metal, this band is exclusively dedicated to all the metal lovers. They are from Darjeeling, India, and were formed in the late 2008- early 2009. Sinister Violence consisted of Gyaltzen Yonzon on vocals, Karan Thapa on guitars, Anil Pradhan on keyboards, Wangden Lepcha on bass and Thupden Bhutia on drums. The band incorporates various forms of metal ranging from Grindcore, Black Metal, Old School Death Metal, and Symphonic Metal.

THEIR CONTRIBUTION

Hailing from Darjeeling, India Sinister Violence has performed many concerts across India including being a part of Channel V Launchpad in Goa, Pub rock Fest Zonal Finals at Someplace Else in Kolkata. The band won major beat contests- Great Himalayan Rock in Darjeeling and North Eastern Rockers in Sikkim.

THEIR FIRST STEP

The very first demos recorded by Sinister Violence were Suicidal Tendency and later Werewolf. The lyrics basically deal with mystical creatures, the feeling of death and slightly tilt towards more gothic writing. Both the songs were recorded at Angels Recording Studio in Darjeeling during the chilling winter of 2009. The year 2011 marked the return of Sinister Violence with 3 brutal compositions- Lordess ov Destruction, Kingdom Ov Blood and Fire and Sacrificial Goat which were very much appreciated by the metal community.

THEIR SONGS

We can hear their songs in the free music app available in play store in the name of ‘Reverb Nation Discover’. Some of their song names are listed below

Suicidal Tendency

Lordess ov Destruction

Werewolf

Armageddon Apocalypse

GO AND HEAR THEM IF YOU ARE METAL LOVERS

The band describes their music as Blackened Gore Metal and has been much inspired by bands like Dimmu Borgir, Dying Fetus, Marduk, Last Days Of Humanity, Graveworm, My Dying Bride etc. The lyric basically revolves under anti-religious agendas, the fear of death, necromancy and mystical demons. The guitars are mainly detuned making the sound heavier, blast drum beats and the addition of a keyboard has given a dramatic feeling of doom/ symphonic metal. However, the vocal variations are a bit unpredictable which ranges from guttural growls, grunts, whispers, and even pig squeals.