Sirsa Urges Sikkim Govt to Implement Marriage Act

The general secretary of Delhi Gurdwara Sikh Management Committee (DSGMC), Manjinder Singh Sirsa has urged Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to frame new law in the state assembly for implementing the Anand Marriage Act in the state.

Sirsa said he had been intimated by the Sikkim Government that as the state was not part of India when in 1909 Anand Marriage Act was enacted so it could not implement Anand Marriage (amendment) Act 2012 in the state.

He said Sikkim is a part of India and every law framed by the Parliament of the country is bound to be implemented in the state, so same is the case with Sikkim. He said any historic lacuna cannot become hindrance in the way of the implementation of any policy which is beneficial to the citizens of the country.

He said the Sikh community residing in Sikkim is entitled to get the benefits framed for them by the government.

The Tribune