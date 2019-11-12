Sishu Suraksha App to be launched in Assam

NET Bureau

Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is coming up with a mobile application, named ‘Sishu Suraksha’ which will be launched on 14th November on the occasion of children’s Day by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pramila Rani Brahma, Minister of Welfare Department in Guwahati at Hotel Taj Vivanta from 11:30 AM.

The Assam State Commision for Protection of Child Rights excercising the powers and functions mandated under the Commission for protection of Child Rights Act 2005 (CPCR Act, 2005) has observed in monitoring visits to the districts that the message of protection of rights of children is yet to reach the masses.

Keeping in mind the mission of a Digital India, the ASCPCR decided to develop an e-complaint box, by the name of Sishu Suraksha, which means child protection in English. The e-box will run on android and iOS devices and it will enable users from all over Assam to lodge a complaint about violation of child rights, in swipe of their fingers. The purpose of the e-box is to empower citizens to take moral responsibility of protecting our future generations.