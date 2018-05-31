Sitharaman Visits Assam Rifles Posts on Myanmar Border

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday visited the forward posts of Assam Rifles along the Myanmar border and witnessed their ongoing operations, an official release said.

Sitharaman, who arrived in Dimapur on Tuesday, further visited areas under the responsibility of the Dimapur-based Spear Corps, accompanied by Corps Commander, Lt Gen Gopal R.

At the forward posts, she witnessed first hand the prevalent conditions and ongoing operations of units deployed to guard the border guarding and was briefed by local commanders, the release said, adding the Defence Minister expressed immense satisfaction on high standards of professionalism and dedication displayed by units and formations of Spear Corps.

Sitharaman also interacted with state government functionaries and representatives of other security agencies. She also met local community leaders and appreciated their cooperation in maintaining security of the area.

-IANS