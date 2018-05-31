Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 31 May 2018

Northeast Today

Sitharaman Visits Assam Rifles Posts on Myanmar Border

Sitharaman Visits Assam Rifles Posts on Myanmar Border
May 31
10:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday visited the forward posts of Assam Rifles along the Myanmar border and witnessed their ongoing operations, an official release said.

Sitharaman, who arrived in Dimapur on Tuesday, further visited areas under the responsibility of the Dimapur-based Spear Corps, accompanied by Corps Commander, Lt Gen Gopal R.

At the forward posts, she witnessed first hand the prevalent conditions and ongoing operations of units deployed to guard the border guarding and was briefed by local commanders, the release said, adding the Defence Minister expressed immense satisfaction on high standards of professionalism and dedication displayed by units and formations of Spear Corps.

Sitharaman also interacted with state government functionaries and representatives of other security agencies. She also met local community leaders and appreciated their cooperation in maintaining security of the area.

-IANS

Tags
Assam RiflesMyanmar borderNirmala Sitharaman
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.