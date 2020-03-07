Situation stable in Shillong

The situation in the Meghalaya capital remained stable today with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere till the filing of this report. There is heavy deployment of security forces here, Sohra and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed here from 5 am today. It was reimposed at 10 pm and will continue till 6 am tomorrow. Curfew will remain in force at places like Police Bazaar, Paltan Bazaar, Mothpran and other areas in the vicinity.

At Shella, curfew was reimposed from 2 pm today, which would continue till 7 am tomorrow. A peace meeting was held among NGOs and traditional heads of Sohra and Shella this afternoon.

Violence broke out here after the death of a Khasi Students’ Union member at Ichamati village in an attack on Friday last. So far, three people have died and several others injured in attacks in the State capital.

