Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 07 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Situation stable in Shillong

Situation stable in Shillong
March 07
12:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The situation in the Meghalaya capital remained stable today with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere till the filing of this report. There is heavy deployment of security forces here, Sohra and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed here from 5 am today. It was reimposed at 10 pm and will continue till 6 am tomorrow. Curfew will remain in force at places like Police Bazaar, Paltan Bazaar, Mothpran and other areas in the vicinity.

At Shella, curfew was reimposed from 2 pm today, which would continue till 7 am tomorrow. A peace meeting was held among NGOs and traditional heads of Sohra and Shella this afternoon.

Violence broke out here after the death of a Khasi Students’ Union member at Ichamati village in an attack on Friday last. So far, three people have died and several others injured in attacks in the State capital.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
meghalaya
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.