Six Candidates File Nomination Papers for Arunachal By-Polls

Altogether six candidates filed their nominations on Monday, the last day of filing papers for the by-election to the Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. The by-election would take place on December 12.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate Kameng Dolo filed his nomination for the the Pakke-Kessang constituency while BJP candidate B R Waghe also filed his papers for the same seat.

In the Likabali constituency four candidates Kardo Nyigyor (BJP), Modam Dini (Congress), Gumke Riba of Peoples Party of Arunachal and Independent candidate Sengo Taipodia filed their nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nomination papers would be held tomorrow while last date of withdrawal of candidature is on December 7, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee informed.

Elections would be held on December 12 while counting of votes would take place on December 24. The Likabali seat had fallen vacant after Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena passed away on September 4 this year at a hospital in Guwahati.

By-election to the Pakke-Kessang seat was necessitated after the Gauhati High Court declared null and void the election of Kameng Dolo from the said constituency in March 15, 2014 polls following an election petition filed against him by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly.

