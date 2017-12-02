Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 02 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Six Former Ultras Held over Tripura Bank Officials’ Abduction

December 02
21:43 2017
Six surrendered militants were arrested on Saturday in connection with the kidnapping of four Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) officials, who returned home on Friday — a week after their abduction, police said.

“Acting on specific information, we have arrested six surrendered militants today (Saturday) in connection with the kidnapping of four bank officials. Two of them arrested from here, two from Mungiakami in western Tripura’s Khowai district and two from Amarpur in southern Tripura’s Gomati district,” a police official said.

He said that a vehicle, some mobile phone sets and Rs 1.35 lakh were recovered from the two arrested from Agartala.

“All of them will be produced in a local court on Sunday in Gomati district headquarters Udaipur and a TI (test identification) parade before the bank officials will be conducted,” the official said. All the six former militants had surrendered a few years back.

Earlier, the police said TGB’s Taidu Branch Manager Tanumoy Bhattacharjee, 30, Sujit Chandra Dey, 28, Raktim Bhowmik, 31, and Subrata Debbarma, 32, were abducted on November 24 night by miscreants while returning by their vehicles to Agartala through Teliamura.

The miscreants released the hostages on Thursday night and they returned home the next day. Raktim Bhowmik told the media that his, Bhattacharjee’s and Dey’s families together paid Rs 51,000 to the miscreants as ransom for their release.

-IANS

Tags
Tripura Bank OfficialsTripura Gramin Bank
