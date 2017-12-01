Six Independent MLAs Have Indicated Desire to Join Cong: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has said six Independent MLAs have indicated their interest to join the Congress ahead of the 2018 Assembly poll.

Five Independent MLAs from Garo Hills region and one MLA from Khasi Hills region have indicated their interest to join the Congress, the chief minister told reporters in Shillong on Thursday.

The chief minister’s statement came after two Independent MLAs, Robinus Syngkon and Rophul Marak, who were supporting the ruling Congress all along, withdrew their support from the party on November 16 and November 29 respectively.

There are 13 Independent MLAs in the 60-member House and the Congress has 30 legislators.

-PTI