Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

Six Indians Abducted in Afghanistan, Taliban Blamed

Six Indians Abducted in Afghanistan, Taliban Blamed
May 06
20:32 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Militants abducted seven people, including six Indians, on Sunday in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province, officials said, adding that talks were on to get them freed.

The kidnapping took place in Bagh-e-Shamal village, TOLONews reported. Baghlan Governor Abdulhai Nemati said that those abducted worked for an Indian company KEC. The seventh person who was seized was an Afghan.

Nemati said the Taliban had done the kidnapping and moved the group to the Dand-e-Shahabuddin area of Pul-e-Khumri city. He said they contacted the Taliban, whose representatives said the abduction took place because the insurgents thought that the seven were Afghan government employees.

Nemati said they were trying to rescue the victims with the help of tribal elders. According to local officials, the incident occurred while the employees were travelling to the area where the company has a contract for an electricity sub-station.

Kidnapping of locals for extortion is common in Afghanistan. Most of those abducted have been Afghans but foreign workers have also become targets. In 2016, Indian aid worker Judith D’Souza was kidnapped in Kabul. She was released after 40 days.

-IANS

Tags
Afghanistantaliban
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.