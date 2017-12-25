Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 25 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Six Militants Arrested in Manipur

December 25
10:52 2017
Six militants, including a woman, belonging to different underground outfits, were arrested by security forces from different places in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

The police arrested two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from Heingang Bazaar area in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Saturday, a police statement said.

Three other militants, including a woman, of the same outfit, were arrested after the two arrested militants disclosed their whereabouts during interrogation, the statement said.

On Friday, the police had arrested an active member of the banned underground outfit KCP (People’s War Group) while carrying out frisking and checking at Pishum Bridge in Imphal West district, the statement added.

-PTI

