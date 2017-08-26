Six Security Men, Two Militants Killed in Pulwama Suicide Attack

Eight people, including six security men and two militants, were killed on Saturday in a gunfight between holed up militants and the security forces inside the district police lines complex in Pulwama.

Police said firing inside the district police lines complex had stopped and searches were being conducted inside the complex. The six security men killed in the operation against the militants included two policemen, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and two Special Police Officers (SPOs) of the state police, they said.

“After the two militants were killed, firing inside the complex stopped,” police said. Earlier, all families of police personnel were safely evacuated from the family quarters inside the complex. Police said there was no hostage situation at any time during the operation against the militants, who had managed to enter the police lines after hurling grenades and using heavy volume of automatic gunfire around 3.40 a.m on Saturday.

The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has owned responsibility for the attack. A JeM spokesman, identifying himself as Hassan Shah, phoned a local news agency to own responsibility for the attack. The Army, state police and the CRPF jointly carried out the operation to flush out the holed up militants.

A building inside the complex was set ablaze. Fire tenders were called in to douse the fire. The authorities have suspended internet services in Pulwama district as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, three Pakistan Rangers personnel were killed on Saturday in retaliatory firing by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on the International Border in Jammu district.

The BSF spokesman said on the official Twitter handle of the force, “Yesterday Pakistan sniped at a BSF Jawan while he was standing and drinking water in BOP Budhwar in RS Pura of Jammu. “BSF retaliated strongly during cross-border firing and shot dead at least three Pakistan Rangers.”

Giving details of the incident, BSF sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to firing on the International Border in Pargwal sector on Saturday.

“Alert BSF troops immediately spotted that the fire was coming from a Pakistan Rangers’ tower on the International Border. “In retaliatory action, three Pakistan Rangers atop the tower were shot down,” BSF sources said.

