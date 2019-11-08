Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 08 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Six-time world champion Mary Kom becomes ‘Mary Kom OLY’

Six-time world champion Mary Kom becomes ‘Mary Kom OLY’
November 08
14:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Thursday expressed gratitude to the World Olympian Association (WOA) after it allowed her the use of post-nominal letters ‘OLY’.

Mary Kom shared the image of the certificate of recognition on her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you so much for the recognition” tagging WOA and International Olympic Committee (IOC).

oly mary kom

‘OLY’ signifies sportspersons’ ongoing role in society as an Olympian, living and promoting the Olympic values. In November 2017 at the eighth International Olympic Committee (IOC) International Athletes’ Forum, the WOA announced the OLY post-nominal letters initiative.

The initiative allows Olympians to use the OLY lettering on any official documentation after their name much like when one gets a degree.

In the Women’s World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia last month, the ace Indian pugilist had to settle for bronze medal after she lost her semi-final bout in the 51-kg flyweight category to second-seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in a split verdict.

The London Olympic bronze medallist is the only boxer across male and female categories to collect eight World Championships medals.

Source: India Today

Tags
International Olympic CommitteeM C Mary KomOLYWorld Olympian Association
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.