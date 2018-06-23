Six-Year-Old Raped in Assam

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a person, in whose house she was staying in Kokrajhar district of Assam, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered under POCSO on Friday and the accused person arrested from his home at East Barshagaon, they said.

The girl’s widowed mother had kept the minor at the accused person’s house for her upbringing around three year’s ago, as requested by him as he did not have any children.

When the mother went to meet her daughter a few days ago, the kid wanted to go home with her.

After returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, who filed a police case this morning, they said.

