Skill Development Rally Organized at Tawang

NET Bureau

Skill development sensitization, motivation and trainees selection rally was organized on Wednesday at general parade ground Tawang, by Department of Industries Tawang. The programme has been sponsored by Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. 191 Candidates registered themselves with various Vocational Training providers(VTPs) for different trades and courses.

The VTPs involved were INDIANEERS MEDIA,ASSAM PROFFESSIONAL ACADEMY,TUSTI FOUNDATION,ANDRAGOGY IMPACT METHODOLOGY AND ANALYSIS PVT Ltd and AIMA SKILL Training centre.

Tsering Drema, Asst Director of Industries in her welcome note briefed the candidates about skill development, and said this year skill development programme is beginning from Tawang district and shall later cover all the districts of state. This programme is meant for Educated unemployed youths and school dropouts to improve their skill and make themselves capable for self employment.

Speaking on the occasion as Guest of Honour Dy.SP Tawang Shri Thutan Jambey said “ You should Know your capacity and talent in which field you can do best, and then polish your capacity on that particular field. Most richest people in world today are not government employees, but one should earn in a right way.”

In his address as Chief guest Shri Lobsang Tsering, Addl.DC Tawang(Hqts) said “ according to an research 90% of Graduates in our country are unemployable, and one of the reason behind this could be is, we are unskilled. We study to get a degree and then seek government job, but now we have to change our mentality, we should be able to stand for competitions, we should be competent enough to perform. He further appealed the candidates to take best possible benefit from this programme and get self employed and think of giving employment to others.