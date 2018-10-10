Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Skill Training Bodies Merged To Form New Council

Skill Training Bodies Merged To Form New Council
October 10
19:20 2018
NET Bureau

Merger of the existing regulatory institutions in the skills space- National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and the National Skill Development Agency (NSDA)- into the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) has been approved the Union Cabinet.

The new body will regulate the functioning of entities engaged in vocational education and training, both long-term and short-term and establish minimum standards for the functioning of such entities.

NCVET’s primary functions will include recognition and regulation of awarding bodies, assessment bodies and skill related information providers; approval of qualifications developed by awarding bodies and Sector Skill Councils (SSCs); indirect regulation of vocational training institutes through awarding bodies and assessment agencies; research and information dissemination and grievance redressal. According to the Union Government, the Council would be headed by a Chairperson and will have Executive and Non-Executive Members.

Since NCVET is proposed to be set up through merger of two existing bodies, the existing infrastructure and resources will be utilized for the most part, said a statement from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.In addition, it added that, a few more posts will be created for its smooth functioning.

The ministry said the merger will lead to improvement in quality and market relevance of skill development programs lending credibility to vocational education and training encouraging greater private investment and employer participation in the skills space.

This in turn will help achieve the twin objectives of enhancing aspirational value of vocational education and of increasing skilled manpower furthering the Prime Minister’s agenda of making India the skill capital of the world, the statement said.

At present, there are 20 Ministries/ Departments implementing skill development programs mostly using private sector training providers.

SOURCE: NET Bureau

CentreIndiaSkill DevelopmentSkill TrainingUnion governmentvocational training
