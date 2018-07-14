SLSC to Recommend Rs 405 Crores DPR to Union Ministry for Saubhagya Scheme

After detailed deliberations, the State Level Standing Committee (SLSC) decided to recommend DPR worth Rs. 405 crores to the Ministry of Power, Government of India in a SLSC meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary cum Chairman (SLSC). Satya Gopal at Conference Hall of Chief Secretary at Civil Secretariat, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Commissioner Power G.S. Meena, Commissioner Finance Kaling Tayeng, REC representative S.C. Garg, APCCF A.K. Shukla, Secretary RD & PR, Chief Engineer Power, Superintendent Engineers (East) were present in the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary Gopal has urged the Department concerned to ensure that the timeline of electrifying the 44806 Households in Arunachal Pradesh under the Saubhagya flagship programme of Government of India is achieved in letter and spirit.

He asked them to work in a mission mode so as to achieve the main objective of the project which is to achieve universal household electrification by providing last mile connectivity and electricity connections to all households in rural and urban areas by 31st December 2018.

For successful and timely implementation of the scheme, Chief Secretary asked Commissioner Power and DCF to give directives to the Deputy Commissioners to monitor and follow up the progress made in the implementation of Saubhagya Scheme and include the progress in their monthly report.

The concerned Executive Engineers in the Districts shall work under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners and submit a weekly report through Chief Engineer Power to Commissioner Power, DCF, Chief Secretary and Chief Minister’s Office.

To address communication bottleneck, it was decided to create a WhatsApp Group for monitoring the progress of Saubhagya scheme on a daily basis.

Talking about the status of Namsai district as Aspirational district under Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, the CS was informed by SE Power (E) Ginko Linggi that the district will be electrified by 15th August under Saubhagya scheme.

It was emphasized that the work should be completed within the prescribed date. Similarly, all the works implementation should be done as per the prescribed guidelines of Government of India and all efforts have to be made so as to ensure completion of the project within the timelines prescribed by the Government i.e. before 31st December 2018, he stated.

Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) has been designated as nodal agency for the Saubhagya scheme by the Government of India to facilitate and supplement the efforts under Saubhagya. REC will provide services for procurement and supply of key materials for distribution network infrastructure to which Power Department of Arunachal Pradesh in turn shall install the equipments and provide electricity wiring connection, metres in each household before 31st December 2018.