Smart City Project Will Bring Slew of Developmental Projects in Namchi: Chamling

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling attended a high level strategic consultative meeting of stakeholders on smart cities mission on Monday. He was accompanied by cabinet ministers, chairman, advisors, officials, representatives from Namchi Munical Council and Panchayats at large.

Addressing the gathering Chamling spoke in detail about Namchi being selected under the Smart City Project which will further enable Namchi to be one of the model city in the country. He highlighted that this smart city project will bring about a slew of developmental projects, mobilisation of resources and will encompass the entire gamut of civic administration.

The CM also highlighted the various developmental projects that Namchi has witnessed and credited the development to the various innovative and creative economic opportunities generated by the State Government. The CM emphasized that it is imperative for the people of Namchi to be educated on cleanliness so as to boost the holistic developmental activities which will be shouldered in the smart city project.

The CM elucidated that smart city should be environment friendly and aim to be one of the best in the country. He also underlined that the vacant places in and around Namchi should be planted with various kinds of plants and trees to conserve local environment and combat global warming. In addition the CM urged the concerned department to install street light on a priority basis.

Furthermore, the CM also expressed his disappointment in delay on the construction of ropeway and commencement of smart city project on time wherein he directed to speed up the process of these projects.

Additionally, the CM also shared his vision to establish food, fashion and flower street in and around Namchi. The CM announced that a Children Park, multi parking place will be constructed in Namchi at the earliest. He also informed that provision for building a state of art library will be placed soon.

The CM also said that the proposal for the construction of six storeyed with parking space of 300 bedded Namchi District Hospital will be placed in the upcoming budget session. The CM further enumerated the various schemes conceptualized by the State Government for the benefit of the general public.

Later the CM inaugurated free citizen e-learning centre in Namchi which advocates free computer literacy and is under smart city project which is an undertaking of UD&HD.