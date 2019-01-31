Smoke in Kolkata Metro, none injured

NET Bureau

Smoke was seen coming out of a Kolkata metro rake early on Thursday leading the metro services to be temporarily disrupted, an official said. No one was injured in the incident.

“Smoke was seen coming out of the third compartment of a Tollygunj bound non-AC metro train when it was about to leave Dumdum station at around 10.50 am,” Kolkata Metro CPRO Indrani Banerjee said.

“The train was stopped at the Dumdum station using emergency protocol and all the passengers were safely evacuated,” she said. Services were disrupted for nearly 20-25 minutes following the incident, she added.

When asked weather lack of maintenance in the old rake might have caused the smoke, the official said the reason of the fire will be probed. “Our offices will check for any mechanical problems in the rake the services resumed at 11.15 am,” she added.

Source: Zee News