Smriti Irani Gets I&B, Narendra Singh Tomar Urban Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave the Information and Broadcasting portfolio to Smriti Irani, a day after M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was handling the Ministry, was picked to be the NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate.

The Urban Development Ministry, which was also being handled by Naidu, has been given to Narendra Singh Tomar.

“M. Venkaiah Naidu has resigned from his ministerial responsibilities. The additional charge of the Ministry of I&B has been given to Smriti Irani,” Modi tweeted.

“Additional charge of Moud_India (Ministry of Urban Development) has been given to Tomar,” he said.

Irani already heads the Textile Ministry, while Tomar is in charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.