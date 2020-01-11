Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 11 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Snowfall disrupts traffic in Sikkim

Snowfall disrupts traffic in Sikkim
January 11
08:04 2020
NET Bureau

Due to heavy snowfall, vehicular traffic has been disrupted at Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang, including the road to the Gurudongmar Lake, in North Sikkim.

The roof of ‘Khamsel Lhakang’ at the Tholung Buddhist Monastery in Upper Dzongu has also been reportedly damaged. The ongoing maintenance works at the monastery were suspended due to the prevailing weather condition.

Snowfall was reported in all four districts of the State. Most affected areas are popular as tourist destinations. In December 2019, the Army had rescued around 1,500 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall in Nathu La in East Sikkim.

Source: The Assam Tribune

