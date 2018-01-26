Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 26 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Snowfall in High Altitude Areas of Sikkim

January 26
11:59 2018
High altitude areas in Sikkim has received snowfall, a Meteorological Department bulletin said on Thursday.

The high altitude areas like Nathula, Changu in East District and Lachung and Lachen in North District received snow on Wednesday as a result chilly weather condition prevails in most part of the Himalayan state, it said.

Several areas, including capital town Gangtok, received rainfall with Mangan and Damthang recording one centimetre of rain, the MeT said.

Gyalshing remained the coldest place in Sikkim with minimum temperature of 4.3 degree Celsius followed by Gangtok (5), Namchi (5.6) and Mangan (8.5).

The cold weather condition is likely to persist with snow likely to occur in high altitude areas over next two days even as a fresh western disturbance may affect western Himalayan region from January 28 next.

-PTI

ChanguLachenLachungNathulaSnowfall Sikkim
