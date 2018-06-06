Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 06 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

SNPP Threatens Agitation Over Hasty Move to Amend Art 371(F)

June 06
13:39 2018
The opposition Sikkim National People’s Party (SNPP) today threatened to launch an agitation if the Centre decides to amend Art 371 (F) of the Constitution without public debate to increase the strength of the state assembly to 40 seats from existing 32.

The Art 371 (F) of the Constitution deals with special provisions for Sikkim.

Chief Minister and ruling Sikkim Democratic Front president Pawan Kumar Chamling has said on various occasions that the strength of the assembly will be increased to 40 seats to accommodate various communities in the House.

“If the government pushes through an amendment in Art 371(F) without proper public debate, the SNPP would appeal to the people to be prepared to come out on the streets at short notice,” SNPP president Biraj Adhikari said in a statement.

He said the party has no objection to assembly seat reservation to deserving communities, but it is concerned with any move to amend the special provision in the Constitution that protects old laws and interests of the indigenous communities after the state’s meter with India in 1974.

Since it was an emotional issue with the local people of Sikkim, there must be a public awareness campaign and public debate before amending the Constitutional provision, the SNPP chief said.

Outlook

